Francis blessing tons of Rosaries for Talmudic Jews

It’s no secret that Francis doesn’t exactly have a great love for the rosary.
He has said publicly, in an interview, that in 1985 he began to recite the fifteen decades of the Rosary daily because of the example of John Paul II whom he prayed them with. Sounds like a heartwarming soundbite. Fast-forward to 6 June 2013 when the true Jorge Mario Bergolio makes an appearance as he lamented to representatives of Latin American and Caribbean Confederation of Religious (CLAR), of receiving a spiritual bouquet from a group of Catholics stating they were saying 3,525 rosaries for him. He called these people Pelagians and disparaged that they wished to send the church back sixty years or even worse to the 1940’s. Then in the November of that year, Francis passes out 20,000 boxes of ‘Mercy Pills’. These boxes looking like drug medications contained: rosaries, the problematic Divine Mercy holy card of Faustina, instructions on how to recite the Divine Mercy chaplet, and rosaries with the broken cross as their crucifix. On 6 March 2014, Francis boasted to the priests of Rome how he had stolen the crucifix from the rosary of his late confessor while he was in the coffin for viewing during Easter Sunday and he keeps the stolen crucifix on his person to this day because it has stored up grace and mercy. If this isn’t a magic talisman, what is? How much more can the man belittle one of the greatest gifts given by the Blessed Virgin Mary to Catholics?
Bp. Fulton Sheen wrote the following about the Rosary,
p. 220, The World’s First Love by Bp. Fulton J. Sheen (1952)
Dear reader, as you continue to read the post keep what Bp. Sheen said in the back of your mind. Ask yourself — Does Francis have the gift of faith? Does Francis really recite the Rosary?
The following are the instances Call Me Jorge... are aware of when Francis blessed rosaries for Talmudic Jews, not with Holy Water and the traditional prayer but instead with a touch and wave from his hand while a muttering of a few unintelligible words. But he’s the boss who relishes breaking protocol and pretty much does whatever he wants to do.
Little more than a half year later after belittling the Catholics who were saying rosaries for him, Francis receives a delegation from the American Jewish Committee on 13 February 2014. During this private audience Francis blessed rosaries and an assortment of Catholic religious items for the Talmudic Jews. He even blessed the Star of David necklace of an apostate Catholic who converted Talmudic Judaism and is now a regional director of the AJC. It was at this meeting that Francis received the book, Chagall: Love, War and Exile, which includes his favorite blasphemous painting, Marc Chagall’s “White Crucifixion” from members of the AJC.
On 9 February 2017, Francis received the Rome Mission of the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith. Before the group left, he did a mass blessing of rosaries for the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith.
Fast forward to 8 March 2019, when another delegation from the American Jewish Committee stops in for a visit, Francis once again blessed rosaries for perfidious Jews.
Peter Schäfer is a renowned scholar of religious studies and a specialist on Talmudic Judaism. In 2007, he wrote the book, Jesus in the Talmud, which was published by Princeton University Press. This website on Judaism succinctly sums the book up, Schäfer “shows the Talmud teaches that Jesus was a mamzer [bastard] conceived adulterously in niddah [menstrual filth] by a Roman soldier named Pandera [Kallah 51a] of a whore [Sanhedrin 106a] and that He is now in Hell boiling in feces and, in some editions because Jesus is accused of sexual perversion, semen [Gittin 57a]. Schafer documents much more, including the Talmud claim that the Sanhedrin justly executed Jesus because he was an idolater [Sanhedrin 43a] who worshipped a brick [Sanhedrin 67a], even boasting that the Sanhedrin overcame Roman opposition to the execution of Jesus [Sanhedrin 43a].”
If this is what the Talmud teaches about Jesus Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary, what could these Talmudic Jews from the American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith possibly want rosaries blessed by Francis for? Do people really think that perfidious Jews are going to start praying the rosary? Why did Francis acquiesce to the Talmudic Jews wishes and agree to do this? We at Call Me Jorge... believe that it was Francis’ way of giving back to his spiritual brothers.
Shortly after each one of these private audiences, batches of rosaries show up on sites such as ebay for sale. The Talmudic Jews and Francis certainly share value$.
