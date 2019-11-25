Call Me Jorge...
A blog about the life & times of Jorge Bergoglio (aka Francis)
Monday, November 25, 2019
Déjà vu
John Paul II
meets the Buddhist Patriarch of Thailand
35 years later....
Francis
meets the Buddhist Patriarch of Thailand
Keeping up the fine tradition of Novus Ordo apostasy.
Posted by
hereisjorgebergoglio
at
1:01 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Bangkok
,
Buddhism
,
Declaration on Human Fraternity
,
encyclical
,
hand holding
,
John Paul II
,
Thailand
,
Universal Declaration of Human Rights
,
value$
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment