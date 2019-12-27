Friday, December 27, 2019

Francis had another shaman as his guest


Angaangaq Lyberth’s message to Francis



Angaangaq Lyberth goes to the Vatican



Three years ago, Pope Francis issued a statement about Climate Change – thus I taped a short message to His Holiness Pope Francis – inviting him to Greenland – so he himself could see the severity of the Climate Change since Kalaallit Nunaat – The Land of the People – Greenland – is the Ground Zero of Climate Change.

On the Third Year Anniversary of the Pope’s Statement on Climate Change, a big Gathering was being held in the Vatican during the 5 and 6 July this year –

Me – I was instructed by our beloved Father Aataa Aataqqii – Attattarallak – since I was young – that ‘never go without being invited’ – thus I did not apply to participate –

July 05, I was a guest speaker at the 18th Anniversary of Earth Charter in Doorn in Nederland – I left Rome during the afternoon – as I arrived at the Rom Airport I received a note from the Vatican that they have found a space for me to attend the Gathering –

I did my work in the Netherlands and left for Amsterdam Airport to return to Rome and arrived by 0200 – by 0600 I was in the Vatican and after registration looked for some coffee – by 0700 it was announced that all participants will be walking to another locale where His Holiness Pope Francis will address the participants –

After his talk – it was announced that the Pope wants to greet every participant – thus one by one we were greeted by His Holiness the Pope –

Here are few of the pictures of my meeting and greeting with Pope Francis – Now people are working on that His Holiness the Pope and I will have a personal meeting later this year.









Angaangaq Lyberth interview





Does Francis like Angaangaq believe that all religion came out of shamanism?
